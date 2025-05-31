Sports

Myers has 9 Ks, Terrell has 3 RBIs as Auburn beats Cent. Connecticut State 9-5

Carson Myers had nine strikeouts in six innings of relief, Bub Terrell had three RBIs and No. 4 national seed Auburn beat Central Connecticut State 9-5 on Friday at the Auburn Regional in front of 7,367 fans, the largest crowd in Plainsman Park history.

May 31, 2025 at 4:52AM

AUBURN, Ala. — Carson Myers had nine strikeouts in six innings of relief, Bub Terrell had three RBIs and No. 4 national seed Auburn beat Central Connecticut State 9-5 on Friday at the Auburn Regional in front of 7,367 fans, the largest crowd in Plainsman Park history.

Lucas Steele's lead-off homer sparked a four-run third inning that gave Auburn an 8-4 lead.

Steele, Eric Snow and Terrell hit back-to-back-to-back singles with the bases loaded, the last of which drove in two runs and gave Auburn a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Central Connecticut State (31-16) stranded three runners in the first inning and loaded the bases on a single and back-to-back walks in the second before Matt Falk hit a two-RBI single. Myers replaced Auburn starter Cam Tilley and gave up an RBI single to Colby Brouillette before Bo Yaworski lined out to end the inning with the Tigers leading 4-3.

Myers (3-2) gave up a run on six hits.

Brady Short's RBI single in the third made it 4-4.

Auburn (39-18) plays Stetson and Central Connecticut takes on N.C. State in a loser-out game on Saturday.

