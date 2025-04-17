Myanmar's military leader is in Thailand for talks on earthquake relief

BANGKOK — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the leader of Myanmar's military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, visited the Thai capital on Thursday for diplomatic talks widely assumed to focus on efforts to restore peace in war-torn Myanmar.
Authorities said the talks would focus on humanitarian assistance following an earthquake in March that devastated Myanmar, and to promote the extension of a fragile ceasefire to facilitate aid delivery.
Anwar also met with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who said they discussed issues of bilateral interest, including development along their mutual border and how nations in the region can respond to the new tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.
There was scarce official news of Min Aung Hlaing's activities on Thursday, and he had not been seen in public.
But the unusual top-level contacts and rare trip abroad by Min Aung Hlaing, as well as the involvement of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, suggest a more substantive political agenda. Thaksin is serving as an informal chief advisor to Anwar, current chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian nations, meeting occasionally with the Malaysian leader on various issues.
Thaksin, who is the father of current Prime Minister Paetongtarn and seen as pulling the strings of her government, has focused on back-channel diplomacy to end Myanmar's conflict.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, leading to armed conflict across the country.
The United Nations last week warned that damage caused by the March 28 quake will cause food shortages and a possible public health emergency, worsening the existing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, where the civil war had already displaced more than 3 million people.