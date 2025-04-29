Myanmar auction fails again to attract bidders for the historic home of ousted leader Suu Kyi

Suu Kyi, 79, remained there after her 2010 release from house arrest until moving in 2012 to the capital, Naypyitaw, to serve in parliament. She became the nation's leader after a 2015 general election. She is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence after a series of cases brought by the military. Her lawyers have not been allowed to meet with her since they last saw her since December 2022.