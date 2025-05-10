Myammar's military government chief has first meeting with China's leader since taking power in 2021

BANGKOK — The chief of Myanmar's military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, has for the first time since seizing power four years ago met with President Xi Jinping of China, a top ally of his military government, state-run media in the Southeast Asian nation reported Saturday.
The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that Xi pledged to provide assistance for recovery after Myanmar's devastating earthquake in March and aid in efforts to end the country's civil war. The two leaders met Friday in Moscow on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Its report said they also discussed ''bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in all sectors, and cooperating in regional stability and peace.''
Cooperation discussed as Beijing seeks to shore up military government
China has been using its influence with ethnic rebel organizations to ease their pressure on the military government in an apparent effort to stabilize it.
China, along with Russia, is a major arms supplier to Myanmar's military in its war against pro-democracy and ethnic minority resistance forces. Beijing is also Myanmar's biggest trading partner and has invested billions of dollars in mines, oil and gas pipelines, and other infrastructure. Its interests in security in Myanmar are especially strong because the two nations share an 890-mile (1,440-kilometer) border
China's government has maintained good working relations with Myanmar's ruling military, which is shunned and sanctioned by many Western nations for the army's February 2021 takeover from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and for major human rights violations.
It is also one of the countries providing major relief and reconstruction assistance after the 7.7-magnitude March 28 earthquake that killed more than 3,700 people in Myanmar and injured more than 5,100.