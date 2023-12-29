Q: My dog barks whenever I'm talking to someone else, whether in person or on the phone. How can I get her to stop?

A: You have a smart dog who has trained you well. If she barks when you're talking to someone else, you tell her to be quiet. That attention is a reward — even if she's being scolded. To her it's better than being ignored.

The best way to change her behavior is to ignore it instead of rewarding it. Every conversation can be a training session. Here's how to start.

Anytime you're speaking to someone, look away from your dog, but stand in such a way that you can still see her. That allows you to quickly reward behavior you want, like sitting quietly while you talk.

If your dog barks, don't respond. When you first start doing this, expect the barking to get worse at first. Your dog is going to bark louder and longer in an attempt to get your attention. It will take a little time for her to learn that her trick doesn't work anymore.

At the same time, watch for behavior you can reward. For instance, when the conversation starts, reward if she is near you but not barking. As it continues, reward quietly sitting, lying down or standing, mouth closed. Toss a treat on the floor for this type of calm behavior. You can also encourage silence by looking at her or giving pets or praise.

If you and everyone else in the family are consistent, your dog will learn that barking isn't rewarded, but that settling down and relaxing is. Gradually phase out treats and reward calm, quiet behavior with praise or petting. Positive attention is what your dog really wants. You just need to show her how to get it.

