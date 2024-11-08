My 8 Biggest Financial Mistakes

Whether from inertia or income restrictions (probably a bit of both), I never got around to setting up a Roth IRA. Roth IRAs are especially attractive because they offer significant withdrawal flexibility: Assets can be taken out at any time without taxes or penalties. And in contrast to assets in a 401(k) plan or traditional IRA, Roth IRAs aren't subject to required minimum distributions, which currently kick in at age 73. For investors who have built up significant retirement assets, that can result in substantial tax bills because RMDs are taxed as ordinary income.