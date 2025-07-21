These five must-read books will hit shelves in August

All of Toews’ eight novels contain autobiographical elements. She is best known for “Women Talking,” which became an Academy Award-winning movie and which draws on her youth in a restrictive religious community, but Toews also has written about her sister’s death by suicide and her troubled father. Many of those elements come together in “Truce,” a memoir in which the Canadian grapples with why she keeps returning to her sister’s story, how reliable her memory is and whether she should be writing about this stuff in the first place. All of Toews’ books are outstanding but if you have not read her, this could be a great place to start. Out Aug. 26.