Musovski scores 2 goals, de la Vega adds 1 goal, 1 assist, Sounders beats Earthquakes 3-2

San Jose's Preston Judd opened the scoring in the 26th minute but Danny Musovski answered for the Sounders (10-6-7) in the 28th to make it 1-1. Jamar Ricketts played a low cross from the left side to the near post where Judd put away a first-touch shot before Musovski beat defender Dave Romney and goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as ''Daniel'' — to an arcing ball in played by Albert Rusnák and scored on a header into a wide-open net.