Musovski, Nouhou help Sounders beat St. Louis City 4-1

May 4, 2025 at 5:01AM

SEATTLE — Danny Musovski scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game, Nouhou Tolo — known simply as ''Nouhou'' — added a goal and an assist Saturday night and the Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis City 4-1.

Seattle (4-3-4) is unbeaten it four straight, including three wins, since a 3-0 loss to San Diego on April 5 to move above the playoff line in the Western Conference. The Sounders have a plus-seven goal differential during that span.

Obed Vargas darted toward the corner of the area after he played a short pass to Ryan Kent, who tapped it back to Vargas for the finish, which deflected of defender Timo Baumgartl into the net to give Seattle a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute.

Rusnák converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 33rd minute and Musovski stopped an entry pass played in by Nouhou, turned and scored from the center of the area to make it 3-1 in the 81st.

Nouhou capped the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time. The 27-year-old defender in his ninth MLS season, all with Seattle, went into the game with one career point: a goal against the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 4, 2022.

St. Louis City (2-5-4) is winless in seven consecutive games since a 1-0 victory over the Sounders on March 15.

Marcel Hartel converted a penalty kick for St. Louis to open the scoring in the 29th minute.

