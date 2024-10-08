SAO PAULO — Musk's X will be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court justice's demands, a court statement says.
Musk's X will be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court justice's demands, a court statement says
Musk's X will be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court justice's demands, a court statement says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 8, 2024 at 8:30PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Justice Department charges Afghan man with planning attack on large crowds on Election Day in the US
Justice Department charges Afghan man with planning attack on large crowds on Election Day in the US.