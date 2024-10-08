Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

Elon Musk's X was blocked on Aug. 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people — and one of X's biggest markets, with estimates of its user base ranging from 20 to 40 million. De Moraes ordered the shutdown after a monthslong dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Musk had disparaged de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, even though his rulings, including X's suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.