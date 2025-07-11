Musk's latest Grok chatbot searches for billionaire mogul's views before answering questions

The latest version of Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok is echoing the views of its billionaire creator, so much so that it will sometimes search online for Musk's stance on an issue before offering up an opinion.
The unusual behavior of Grok 4, the AI model that Musk's company xAI released late Wednesday, has surprised some experts.
Built using huge amounts of computing power at a Tennessee data center, Grok is Musk's attempt to outdo rivals such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini in building an AI assistant that shows its reasoning before answering a question.
Musk's deliberate efforts to mold Grok into a challenger of what he considers the tech industry's ''woke'' orthodoxy on race, gender and politics has repeatedly got the chatbot into trouble, most recently when it spouted antisemitic tropes, praised Adolf Hitler and made other hateful commentary to users of Musk's X social media platform just days before Grok 4's launch.
But its tendency to consult with Musk's opinions appears to be a different problem.
''It's extraordinary,'' said Simon Willison, an independent AI researcher who's been testing the tool. "You can ask it a sort of pointed question that is around controversial topics. And then you can watch it literally do a search on X for what Elon Musk said about this, as part of its research into how it should reply."
One example widely shared on social media — and which Willison duplicated — asked Grok to comment on the conflict in the Middle East. The prompted question made no mention of Musk, but the chatbot looked for his guidance anyway.
As a so-called reasoning model, much like those made by rivals OpenAI or Anthropic, Grok 4 shows its ''thinking'' as it goes through the steps of processing a question and coming up with an answer. Part of that thinking this week involved searching X, the former Twitter that's now merged into xAI, for anything Musk said about Israel, Palestine, Gaza or Hamas.