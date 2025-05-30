Musk put a spotlight on federal spending, but cut less than he wanted

''This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning. The DOGE team will only grow stronger over time. It's permeating throughout the government,'' Musk said in the Oval Office, wearing a black blazer over a T-shirt emblazoned with ''The Dogefather.'' ''We do expect over time to achieve the $1 trillion.'' The early evidence suggests that the goal will be exceedingly difficult to reach.