Musk proposes a new political party, Trump suggests DOGE ‘might have to go back and eat Elon’

Elon Musk’s feud with President Donald Trump — and seemingly any congressional Republicans who support the president’s massive tax cuts and spending package — has reignited, with the tech billionaire threatening to launch a new political party, and Trump suggesting Musk could be punished for his opposition.
The dispute has laid bare not only the differences between the Republican president and one of his most vociferous one-time advocates, but also has reignited the possibility that the world’s richest man will — along with his billions — reenter the political spending arena.
Here’s a look at the latest in the Musk-Trump dispute:
Musk reenters the political fray
Musk — who spent at least $250 million supporting Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign as the main contributor to America PAC — said in May that he would likely spend ‘’a lot less’’ on politics in the future. But his recent statements seem to indicate Musk might be rethinking that stance.
On Monday, the tech billionaire and former Department Of Government Efficiency chief lashed out multiple times at Republicans for backing Trump’s tax cuts bill, calling the GOP ‘’the PORKY PIG PARTY!!’’ for including a provision that would raise the nation’s debt limit by $5 trillion and calling the bill ‘’political suicide’’ for Republicans.
After a post pledging to work toward supporting primary challengers for members of Congress who backed the bill, Musk responded ‘’I will’’ to a post in which former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash asked for Musk’s support of Rep. Thomas Massie. Trump and his aides are already targeting the Kentucky Republican for voting against the measure, launching a new super PAC devoted to defeating him.
Tuesday morning, Musk replied ‘’You’re awesome’’ to an X post from Massie recirculating news coverage of Musk’s support of him.