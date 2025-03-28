Musk promises to go to Wisconsin to personally deliver $2 million to voters in Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. — Billionaire Elon Musk said he plans to hold a rally in Wisconsin to ‘’personally hand over’’ $2 million to a pair of voters who have already cast their ballots in the state’s hotly contested Supreme Court race, despite a state law that prohibits giving anything of value in exchange for voting.
Musk posted late Thursday night on his social media platform, X, that he plans to give $1 million each to two voters at the event on Sunday, just two days before the election that will determine ideological control of the court.
Attendance at Musk’s talk will be limited only to those who have voted in the Supreme Court election, he said, without explaining how he would verify that.
‘‘I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote,‘’ Musk posted. ‘’This is super important.‘’
He didn’t say how the two people were chosen.
The Supreme Court race has shattered previous spending records for a U.S. judicial election and has become a referendum on Musk and the first months of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Trump, a Republican, endorsed Brad Schimel and hosted a telephone town hall with him on Thursday night.
‘‘It’s a very important race,‘’ Trump said in brief remarks by phone, in a call organized by Schimel’s campaign. ‘’I know you feel it’s local, but it’s not. It’s really much more than local. The whole country is watching.‘’