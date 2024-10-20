Musk offers voters $1 million a day to sign PAC petition backing the Constitution. Is that legal?

Rick Hasen, a UCLA Law School political science professor, went further. He pointed to a law that prohibits paying people for registering to vote or for voting. ''If all he was doing was paying people to sign the petition, that might be a waste of money. But there's nothing illegal about it,'' Hasen said in a telephone interview. ''The problem is that the only people eligible to participate in this giveaway are the people who are registered to vote. And that makes it illegal.''