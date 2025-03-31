Musk-funded political group spends big and goes door to door in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Elon Musk and his political operatives have tried to shape the closely watched Wisconsin Supreme Court race in ways that are not immediately obvious but could be critical to Tuesday’s outcome.
Musk’s America PAC has sent paid canvassers across Wisconsin since early February, before conservative Brad Schimel advanced in a nonpartisan primary to face liberal Susan Crawford for an open seat on the state’s highest court, where liberal justices hold a 4-3 majority and retirement this year of a liberal justice puts majority control of the court in play.
Over the eight weeks since, canvassers are expected to have reached hundreds of thousands of potential Schimel voters, based on the more than $4.3 million alone that spending records a week before the election showed America PAC had poured into this labor-intensive aspect of the campaign.
‘‘As I travel around the state, I’ve been hearing from quite a few folks who say they’ve got America PAC knocks at their doors,‘’ said Brian Schimming, the state Republican chairman. ‘’And it’s not just in the big areas.‘’
Though the group has been aggressive in GOP-heavy Waukesha County in suburban Milwaukee, Schimming and others report hearing that America PAC canvassers have appeared in Racine County, a blue-collar area south of Milwaukee and areas such as Sauk County northwest of Madison.
‘‘They have been on this more than anybody,‘’ Schimming said.
Musk played up the stakes at an America PAC event Sunday night in Green Bay, saying Schimel was in danger of losing and calling for a movement to ‘’dragnet the state.‘’
‘‘Everybody’s going to mobilize everywhere like crazy for the next 48 hours,‘’ he said. ‘’And I think this will be important for the future of civilization. It’s that significant. You don’t hear me saying that very often. It’s a big deal.‘’