Musk deletes post promising he'd go to Wisconsin to deliver $2 million to Supreme Court race voters

MADISON, Wis. — Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday deleted a social media post in which he had announced plans to hold a rally in Wisconsin to ‘’personally hand over’’ $2 million to a pair of voters who have already cast their ballots in the state’s hotly contested Supreme Court race.
Musk deleted the post from his social media platform, X, about 12 hours after he initially posted it late Thursday night.
He had posted that he planned to give $1 million each to two voters at the event on Sunday, just two days before the election that will determine ideological control of the court in the battleground state. The action was announced despite a Wisconsin law that explicitly prohibits giving anything of value in exchange for a vote.
Musk said that attendance at his talk would be limited only to those who have voted in the Supreme Court election, without explaining how he would verify that.
‘‘I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote,‘’ Musk posted. ‘’This is super important.‘’
He didn’t say how the two people were chosen.
The Supreme Court race has shattered previous spending records for a U.S. judicial election and has become a referendum on Musk and the first months of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Trump, a Republican, endorsed Brad Schimel and hosted a telephone town hall with him on Thursday night.