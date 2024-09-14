Minneapolis native Peter Himmelman is still making music, but his upcoming Minneapolis appearance is not part of a music tour, but a book tour.
Musician Peter Himmelman takes a turn for the literary with book about faith and wonder
LOCAL NONFICTION: He’ll discuss “Suspended by No String” Sept. 25.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 14, 2024 at 12:00PM
Himmelman will be at Modern Well for a live appearance on the Twin Cities Jewfolk podcast “Who the Folk” (it also will be broadcast on YouTube). The Grammy-nominated Himmelman will discuss his new collection of essays and poems, “Suspended by No String: A Songwriter’s Reflections of Faith, Aliveness and Wonder” at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
Tickets, which are $20-$25 and include a copy of “Suspended by No String,” can be purchased at modernwell.co., 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd., Mpls.
LOCAL NONFICTION: He’ll discuss “Suspended by No String” Sept. 25.