Books

Musician Peter Himmelman takes a turn for the literary with book about faith and wonder

LOCAL NONFICTION: He’ll discuss “Suspended by No String” Sept. 25.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 14, 2024 at 12:00PM
photo of author Peter Himmelman, seated on a staircase
Peter Himmelman (Matt Chiaro/Regalo)

Minneapolis native Peter Himmelman is still making music, but his upcoming Minneapolis appearance is not part of a music tour, but a book tour.

Himmelman will be at Modern Well for a live appearance on the Twin Cities Jewfolk podcast “Who the Folk” (it also will be broadcast on YouTube). The Grammy-nominated Himmelman will discuss his new collection of essays and poems, “Suspended by No String: A Songwriter’s Reflections of Faith, Aliveness and Wonder” at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.

Tickets, which are $20-$25 and include a copy of “Suspended by No String,” can be purchased at modernwell.co., 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd., Mpls.

about the writer

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See More

More from Books

See More
Books

Musician Peter Himmelman takes a turn for the literary with book about faith and wonder

photo of author Peter Himmelman, seated on a staircase

LOCAL NONFICTION: He’ll discuss “Suspended by No String” Sept. 25.

Inspired

He was the face of addiction recovery. Then he got hooked on opioids.

card image
Books

‘Leave the World Behind’ (basis of the Julia Roberts film) author returns with ‘Entitlement’

photo of author Rumaan Alam against white backdrop