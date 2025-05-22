Wires

Music talent agency says 3 employees, including co-founder, died on a plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood

Music talent agency says 3 employees, including co-founder, died on a plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 8:35PM

SAN DIEGO — Music talent agency says 3 employees, including co-founder, died on a plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is expected to announce run for governor of Alabama, associates say

Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is expected to announce run for governor of Alabama, associates say.

Wires

Suspect in killing of 2 Israeli Embassy staffers told police: 'I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,' records say

Wires

Supreme Court declines to reinstate independent agency board members fired by President Donald Trump