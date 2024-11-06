Music Review: Whitney Houston is some singer on live 'The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)'

''Never have I felt so much love,'' Houston tells the stadium crowd. Ten of the digital album's 21 songs (there are 24 tracks total, including an intro and three versions of the same song, which include the live track, a previously unreleased studio recording and a remix) feature titles with the word ''love'' or some variation, and huge hits are sprinkled throughout the set. They include ''I Will Always Love You,'' ''How Will I Know'' and ''I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),'' all fun to hear in such a festive setting.