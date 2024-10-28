Music Review: Tyler, the Creator's 'Chromakopia' looks into the artist's journey to self-discovery

Tyler is a jack of all trades excelling across industries in music, fashion and television. Like his hero Pharrell Williams, Tyler is known for his unconventional fashion sense as the founder of luxury label's Golf Wang and Golf le Fleur, along with his television work on the Adult Swim sketch comedy series ''Loiter Squad.'' He established his role as a counter cultural tastemaker and controversial rule breaker with his first mixtape, 2009's ''Bastard," and continues to push the boundaries of music — it's no wonder his latest release continues to break barriers.