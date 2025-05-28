Music Review: The National singer Matt Berninger's 'Get Sunk' can't swim solo. It doesn't need to

Matt Berninger's brooding, droning baritone is difficult to separate from The National.
His second solo album, ''Get Sunk,'' doesn't diverge much from the alt-rock band he's fronted for more than a quarter-century. And why should it?
The National's sad-dad brand exists in the bittersweet spot between Berninger's complex lyrics and a melodic versatility. And "Get Sunk'' sounds more like an extension of the band's catalog than a self-serving experiment for a restless songwriter.
It works on both levels — with the album's familiar, upbeat electric guitar-escapes.
But when compared to his band's repertoire, ''Get Sunk'' runs out of steam. Even with his consistently clever lyrics, a couple of lethargic songs can drag down a 10-track lineup.
The record arrives a few years after a struggle with pandemic-driven depression, as he detailed in an interview with David Letterman. Berninger was hit by a bad case of writer's block after his first solo record, ''Serpentine Prison,'' came out in 2020.
The National's release of two new albums five months apart in 2023, after a four-year hiatus, helped thaw some of Berninger's frozen creativity. His family moved from California to Connecticut that year, too, further aiding his reset; he began reading and painting in the fresh air.
On ''Get Sunk," the third track, ''Bonnet of Pins,'' brings a hard edge, evoking the band's ''The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness'' record from 2017. ''Get Sunk'' producer Sean O'Brien cranks on the guitar. Drummer Sterling Laws does his best impression of The National stalwart Bryan Devendorf. Julia Laws, whose indie rock band Ronboy has been touring with Berninger, sings backup on this smoky, stressful encounter with an ex-lover.