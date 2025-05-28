Music Review: The National singer Matt Berninger's 'Get Sunk' can't swim solo. It doesn't need to

With the infectious opener ''Inland Ocean'' bursting with a reverbed guitar that pulsates throughout the song, ''Get Sunk'' gets revved up right away. Even on the downbeat ''Nowhere Special," Berninger is at his songwriting best ambling through a rant about an on-again, off-again relationship: ''A bat can haul our recording equipment into the woods/I know we shouldn't but I feel like we should.'' The closer, ''Times of Difficulty,'' is tailor-made for a live-show singalong with the chant ''Get drunk! Get sunk! Forget! Get wet!'' that marks Berninger's search for clarity and creativity.