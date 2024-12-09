Music Review: The National bring a burst of energy to their brooding music on live album, 'Rome'

Berninger's baritone becomes scratchier by the song, as much a feature of a National performance as it is a bug. And for that reason, ''Rome'' is not the place to make a diehard fan out of a newbie listener. Berninger rarely holds back during a show, and 2023's ''Smoke Detector'' is one of those songs that devolves into a cacophonic mess of top-of-the-lungs screaming.