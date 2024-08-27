Music Review: The Cactus Blossoms offer sweet harmonies and more on 'Every Time I Think About You'

The Torrey-Burkum vocal blend remains the anchor, and the songs tend to, yes, blossom when those harmonies arrive. Rounding out the group are drummer Jeremy Hanson and guitarist Jacob Hanson, who are also brothers, and bassist Phillip Hicks. Longtime collaborator, engineer and mixer Alex Hall helped fill out the sound. All took part in full-band sessions at Creation Audio, where they recorded the album, the same Minneapolis studio that produced classic records by the Trashmen, Dave Dudley and the Replacements.