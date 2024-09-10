Music Review: Suki Waterhouse's indie-pop shines and bares fangs on 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin'

Suki Waterhouse is everywhere at once. A year after the hit show ''Daisy Jones and the Six'' reintroduced her music talents to a new audience, the indie-pop singer-songwriter-model-actress-entrepreneur opened for Taylor Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium. Now, Waterhouse has unveiled her second studio album, a sprawling 18-track release that never outstays its welcome and features plenty of shining moments.