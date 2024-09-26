Music Review: Sophie's posthumous, self-titled final album still sounds like the future of pop

Or was it her Grammy-nominated debut, 2018's ''Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides''? Or her work on Madonna's 2015 single ''Bitch I'm Madonna"? Perhaps it was Charli XCX's 2016 EP ''Vroom Vroom,'' where the popstar, forecasting a return to her club kid roots, began collaborating with the future-seeking PC Music collective, including her producer, Sophie? There's a straight line to be drawn between that moment and the ''BRAT'' summer that took over 2024; in some ways Charli, like most pop savants, still seeks to enliven their work with even a fraction of Sophie's talents.