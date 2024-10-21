Music Review: Rare hometown recordings, 'Bird in Kansas City,' capture Charlie Parker's playful mood

Also included are four cuts from a studio session arranged by a friend in 1944, when Parker was with the Billy Eckstine Band. Bird is joined by drummer Edward ''Little Phil'' Phillips and guitarist Efferge Ware, and his playing is especially effortless and even mellow. He makes longtime staple ''Cherokee'' sound new on the album's Vic Damone version, delves into hot club jazz on ''I've Found a New Baby,'' and renders an especially romantic reading of ''My Heart Tells Me.''