Music Review: Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard team up for inventive 'Tall Tales'

The late songs gradually add analog instruments to the mix, and by the finale, ''Wandering Genie,'' the initial musical premise seems almost inverted: In the beginning, Yorke's voice was the only organic sound; by the end, it's all recognizable instruments and his voice has been digitized beyond recognition. Atop analog flute, bassoon and pipe organ, a mechanical Yorke brings the journey to its coda, repeating the single lyric, ''I am falling.'' And in 2020, who wasn't?