Music Review: Post Malone's country album 'F-1 Trillion' is a long time coming. It's worth the wait

On paper, ''F-1 Trillion'' may seem like a far cry from the melodic rap that made Malone one of the most popular voices in contemporary music. (Lest we forget that his previous work is by and far his most popular. Or the most popular of any artist: ''Sunflower" featuring Swae Lee, written for the ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'' soundtrack became the first song to ever be certified double-diamond.) But that's a myopic view. In the South, listeners of a certain age are raised on both rap and country. Malone's seamless pivot into the latter is the most immediate and clear-cut example of that.