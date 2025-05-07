Music Review: PinkPantheress' club pop mixtape 'Fancy That' is a lighthearted level up

For the curious and ultra-trendy, Charli xcx's neon, vomit green party banger ''BRAT '' was more than an album; it inspired the cultural moment of ''BRAT summer.'' While internet-pop sensation PinkPantheress' style is quite different, it seems her sophomore mixtape is coming out just in time for a ''Fancy That'' season of her own.