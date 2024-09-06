Music Review: On 'Cowboys and Dreamers,' George Strait's traditional country is still a heart warmer

Over the last two years, Strait has been on tour with Stapleton and Little Big Town. He's filled stadiums in states maybe not stereotypically associated with country music, but deep appreciators of the stuff, nonetheless. In June, at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium not far from New York City, Strait turned a space of tens of thousands across many demographics into something resembling the intimacy of those honky tonks he's always singing about. Strait performed with a big band and a lot of heart, in a Western shirt and stiff, straight-starched jeans. (The closest a person can get to levitation is singing along to ''Amarillo by Morning'' in a stadium of tens of thousands, anyway.) There, as on ''Cowboys and Dreamers,'' Strait's powers were in full force: Familiar sounds in a modern context. If you love Strait, you love him — and that makes it classic.