Music Review: Muna frontwoman Katie Gavin makes her solo debut with folky, evocative 'What A Relief'

Don't worry, this isn't the end of Muna — the trio of Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin are still making and performing music together. Her bandmates participate here, too, with Maskin playing on seven of the 12 songs. But Gavin's solo project — the first away from the band for any of the three since it formed in 2013 — is a defined, separate entity. These songs, written over seven years, are the introverted folk siblings of the band's extroverted pop.