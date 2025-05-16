Music Review: Morgan Wallen's 'I'm The Problem' will be everywhere. Buckle up

The 32-year-old's incredible popularity is at least partially due to the hybridity of his style. Bro country and dirt-rock evolved into his final form, which embraces hallmarks of hip-hop: trap high hats and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony-inspired vocal phrasing. That appears throughout the gargantuan ''I'm The Problem," everywhere from the ''Interlude," ''Kiss Her in Front of You" and ''Miami'' to tracks like ''What I Want,'' featuring the Gen-Z Britney Spears Tate McRae. The latter marks his first time featuring a woman vocalist on one of his songs, no doubt a bucking of country duet tradition but also a doubling down of his vocal style — warm, muscular, masculine.