Music Review: Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' is a return to form. 'Hannah Montana' fans, rejoice

That's because most of the 13 tracks reflect Cyrus's work over the past two decades. ''More To Lose,'' for example, is a big-hearted ballad that sounds like it could have been featured on a ''Hannah Montana'' soundtrack, though her vocals and musical sensibilities have matured. ''Walk of Fame'' — her upbeat collaboration with Brittany Howard — also harks back to her early discography, reminiscent of songs like ''Liberty Walk'' and ''Scars'' on ''Can't Be Tamed.''