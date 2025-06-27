Music Review: Lorde enters 'Virgin' territory on her liberated, physical pop album

She took a step back from all that for the sleepy sunshine of 2021's ''Solar Power,'' and then took another — veering away from the spotlight all together. It seemed that this outsider dynamo had distanced herself from fame in an attempt to centralize artmaking once again. (Later, as it was revealed in a ''Rolling Stone'' cover story, she was mourning the longest romantic relationship of her life, making up the bulk of her twenties, and that she was overcoming an eating disorder and anxiety through MDMA and psilocybin therapy.) ''Virgin'' was born after that period of reflection.