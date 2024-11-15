Music Review: Linkin Park returns on 'From Zero,' their first album since Chester Bennington's death

It's an easy impulse, to look for Bennington on this album. One of the most rewarding moments arrives on ''Two Faced": ''I can't hear myself think,'' Armstrong speak-sings, before launching into a guttural bellow, ''Stop yelling at me.'' It has echoes of Linkin Park's career-defining hits, like ''One Step Closer.'' The necessary reminder to the listener, then, should be that this is the same band just in the midst of a transformation. Much is intact: The album is produced by Shinoda and it sounds it; signatures of Hahn, the band's DJ, turntablist and creative director, exist throughout.