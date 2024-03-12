Just over a decade ago, Kacey Musgraves emerged as a fresh new voice in country music ? a mid-tempo storyteller with an incredible acuity both in her lyrics and in her instrumentation, knowing just when to pick up the harmonica, whistle a tune or break out the vocoder.

In the years and award-winning albums since, she's proven herself to be malleable: weaving disco-pop into her narratives where fitting (most memorably on ''High Horse'' from 2018's ''Golden Hour,'' the love-forward release that earned her album of the year at the 2019 Grammys ), recording in Spanish ( ''Gracias a la Vida'' from 2021's divorce record, ''star-crossed'' ), and most recently, recording a feature with Zach Bryan, which has become her first No. 1 hit (the sentimental ''I Remember Everything," one of AP's picks for best of 2023.) In 2024, it has led to ''Deeper Well,'' a muted folk record with a warm kind of profundity.

The album opens with the '60s folk-inspired ''Cardinal,'' a similar tone to its closer, ''Nothing to be Scared Of'' ? acoustic guitars and Musgraves' open-hearted narratives delivered through her glassy vocal delivery. Much of the album follows the format, but with quite a few surprises.

Those looking for capital-C country through Musgraves' matured folk filter could skip to ''The Architect,'' a masterful acoustic rumination on a higher power. ''Sometimes I look in the mirror and wish I could make a request/Could I pray it away? Am I shapeable clay? Or is this as good as it gets?,'' she asks.

On ''Anime Eyes,'' Musgraves describes a ''Miyazaki sky'' and talk-sings her way through a kaleidoscopic, psychedelic detour. ''Lonely Millionaire'' is a surprising near-reimagination of Atlanta rapper JID's ''Kody Blu 31.'' Seriously: he received a songwriting credit for the song, she does not rap, and it's a weeper.

For fans following Musgraves' career since the very beginning, ''Deeper Well'' is a noted evolution from ''Follow Your Arrow,'' the celebratory country-as-heck LGBT+ anthem from her 2013 debut album ''Same Trailer Different Park." But the spirit is the same: Musgraves has long pushed the boundaries of her formative genre ? whether its touring with Willie Nelson and Katy Perry ? or when she made sure her co-writers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally took the stage when she won the Country Music Awards Song of the Year Award in 2014 for her first hit; it was the first time two openly gay people stood on the CMA stage for an award. That she chooses to move her needle, here, in a softer direction feels fitting.

Sometimes, that means hyper-specific language of the current moment, like in the fingerpicking title track ''Deeper Well.'' ''My Saturn has returned/when I turned 27,'' she sings, referencing the popular astrological conceit that also appears on Ariana Grande's latest album, ''eternal sunshine.'' ''Everything started to change/Took a long time, but I learned.'' There's another line, ''You've got dark energy,'' that feels more like a text message than an effective lyric ? and runs the risk of dating itself the moment the listener hears it ? but that, too, could be a tool. Here, Musgraves is interested in a kind of existential bloodletting, revealing the depths of her thoughts about love and death trickle out in gorgeous-sounding songs with sweet melodies.

Like in the standout ''Dinner with Friends,'' her tear-jerkin' response to ''The Sound of Music'' classic ''My Favorite Things,'' in which Musgraves, atop piano and acoustic guitar, sings about all of the things she loves ? and will miss ? ''from the other side'' of life.

''My home state of Texas/The sky there, the horses and dogs,'' she sings, ''Intimate convos that go way into the night/The way that sun on my floor makes a pattern of light.''

As a whole, "Deeper Well'' is a soft-pedaled album, but also one that celebrates her humanity. It's a nice change of pace ? arguably the best kind ? one with some familiarity.

___

AP music reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews