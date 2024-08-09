Music Review: J Balvin's reggaetón 'Rayo' is a familiar party — but fun nonetheless

Last year, Balvin told The Associated Press about his song ''Amigos,'' what he dubbed a return to ''romantic reggaetón'' — the music that made him a name in the first place. It was at least partially a response to his fiery single ''Dientes,'' a '00s club-inspired Latino urbano track which interpolates Usher's ''Yeah!.'' When that was released, he said his fans loved it, but they were expecting reggaetón — his ''original sound,'' as he put it. ''Rayo'' is the organic continuation of that idea. Across 15-tracks of life-affirming dembow and synth-y pop, stacked to the brim with collaborations, the album does not attempt innovation. Rather, it succeeds as a single, self-sustaining playlist, all high-octane club bangers for the backyard and South Beach in equal measure.