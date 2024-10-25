Music Review: In illness, Halsey tells deep truths on ambitious, reflective 'The Great Impersonator'

''The Great Impersonator'' is also about an artist rectifying their relationship with fame and by extension, career. Halsey's blockbuster pop singles appear to be a thing of the past, a necessary sacrifice to make the most interesting work of their career. Her last album, 2021's ''If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power,'' saw Halsey teaming up with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for an industrial concept record on motherhood and the Freudian ''Madonna-whore complex.'' It is her most ambitious work, and what she has recently called her least commercially successful release. ''The Great Impersonator'' is aware of that legacy, and instead of attempting to reclaim traditional markers of achievement, bucks up against them.