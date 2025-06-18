Music Review: HAIM return with a superb and salty breakup album

The bluesy ''Blood on the Street'' has more vitriol (''I swear you wouldn't care/If I was covered in blood lying dead on the street'') but ends with freedom: ''Now the sun's up, I'm out, and that's that.'' And ''Relationships'' is a standout on a standout album, with Danielle Haim's falsetto exploring the agony of romantic ties and her sister's bass thumping.