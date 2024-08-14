Music Review: Foster the People delight and frighten with outstanding 'Paradise State of Mind'

Highlights include ''Lost in Space,'' filled with a falsetto chorus and hand-claps, which sounds like it was designed for a roller rink in the '70s — with unsteady lyrics like ''I let the darkness in to teach me'' — and ''Let Go,'' which starts out like a dreamy blast of positive vibes until the last third, when what can only be described as heavenly robots hijack the song, singing, ''To be broken is to be set free.''