Music Review: English post-punks Wet Leg level up on sophomore album, 'Moisturizer'

The Grammy Award-winning Wet Leg emerged from England's Isle of Wight in 2021 with the quirky viral hit, ''Chaise Longue," which released before they had ever performed live. The song immediately charmed audiences, a cheeky track centered on Teasdale's deadpan delivery and guitarist Heather Chambers' chunky, jagged bursts. They grew from there, releasing a self-titled debut album in 2022 that rose to the top of the UK charts.