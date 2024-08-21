Music Review: Electro-pop duo Sofi Tukker dances to own beat on new energetic album 'BREAD'

Sofi Tukker is known to animate. Festival crowds have been drawn to the dynamic, colorful sets and multilingual, genre-agnostic sounds since 2017, when Sofi Tukker first played Coachella — a year before the release of the duo's debut album ''Treehouse.'' Companies like Apple and Peloton have tapped their songs for campaigns, looking to harness some of their natural momentum. And while creating bossa-nova, jungle- and house-inspired pop has always been their bread and butter, they're also trusted DJs with repeat gigs in the party capitals of Las Vegas and Ibiza, Spain.