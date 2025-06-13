Music Review: Dierks Bentley's 'Broken Branches' offers safe, familiar, cold beer country

Palatable country is how you get on the radio and stay on it. Songs about beer and trucks are Spotify deliverables. If you like your country artists with a longer rap sheet, you'll need to look further than ''Broken Branches.'' Even the few attempts at invention don't totally land, like the rowdy, rocking ''She Hates Me,'' which includes a surprising interpolation of post-grunge band Puddle of Mudd's 2001 hit ''She (Expletive) Hates Me.''