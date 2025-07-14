Music Review: Cult hero Alex G's 'Headlights' is an introspective meditation on fame

You might need to lie down for a bit after ''Eddington.'' Preferably in a dark room with no screens and no talking. ''Eddington,'' Ari Aster's latest nightmare vision, is sure to divide (along which lines, I'm can't fathom) but there is one thing I think everyone will be able to agree on: It is an experience that will leave you asking ''WHAT?'' The movie opens on the aggravated ramblings of an unhoused man and doesn't get much more coherent from there. Approach with caution.