Music Review: CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry makes feminist pop on debut solo album, 'Vicious Creature'

''I killed myself to be one of the boys,'' she sings on ''Sorry, etc.'' bluntly listing the concessions she's had to make in order to exceed in the male-dominated music business. ''I bit my tongue to be one of the boys/I sold my soul to be one of the boys," she continues, the chorus morphing into a confessional chant. Above drums and piercing electronic production, the song is all angst and theatrical flair — particularly on the final, whispered verse — and feels distinctly Mayberry.