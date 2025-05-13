Music Review: Cautious Clay's dreamy R&B-pop 'The Hours: Morning' is an exploration in time

''The Hours: Morning'' follows Clay's 2023 biographical album ''Karpeh'' (titled after his given name, Joshua Karpeh) and joins a discography that shows his instrumental and vocal prowess. Clay's moody, breakout track, 2017's ''Cold War,'' was interpolated by Swift on ''London Boy'' for her 2019 record ''Lover, '' shortly after it featured in a scene in Olivia Wilde's coming-of-age comedy ''Booksmart.'' His 2021 song ''Wildfire'' accumulated tens of millions of streams on its own before being covered by Rosé of the mega-popular K-pop girl group Blackpink.