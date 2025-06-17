Music Review: Bruce Springsteen takes seven 'Lost Albums' off the shelf for a new box set

NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen's new project, ''Tracks II: The Lost Albums,'' is entirely about that age-old question: What if?
The box set, out June 27, comprises seven albums encompassing the period between 1983 and 2018, all but one he prepared to release in its time but ultimately shelved. Now that he's decided to drop them simultaneously, they offer a fascinating alternative story of his musical life.
Building on its predecessor ''Tracks,'' 1998's four-disc, 66-song collection of unreleased material, there are 83 songs here. While some slipped out on other projects — ''My Hometown'' and ''Secret Garden'' among them — the vast majority hadn't been heard publicly. This is all fully completed material, not half-baked or half-finished outtakes. It's not unusual for artists to leave songs — or even full-lengths — on the cutting-room floor, but multiple entire albums? Springsteen explains that he's taken care releasing albums, looking to build a narrative arc for his career, and believes this approach has served him well.
Perhaps as a result, the most interesting work on ''Tracks II'' comes when he stretches out and explores pathways not in his wheelhouse: countrypolitan Bruce, border-town Bruce, Burt Bacharach-inspired Bruce and a set of synthesizer-based songs modeled after his Oscar-winning ''Streets of Philadelphia.'' Oddly, the one disc of strays cobbled together that feels most like an E Street Band record is the least compelling.
Breaking down a big pool of music
Since these are seven distinct albums, it's worth evaluating them that way.
''LA Garage Sessions '83'' captures Springsteen working virtually alone at a home in the Hollywood Hills. It was squarely in between his ''Nebraska'' and ''Born in the USA'' albums, and he seems torn between those two approaches. There are character studies here, and more lighthearted fare like ''Little Girl Like You,'' with a single man yearning to settle down. The most striking cut is ''The Klansman,'' about a boy and his racist father, yet it cries out for more development. Ultimately, Springsteen chose the right albums to release at the time.
The song ''Streets of Philadelphia'' was a genuine departure musically, and Springsteen decided to make an album in the same vein, with synthesizers and drum loops the dominant elements. If released in the early 1990s, this would have been the most contemporary-sounding disc of his career, with atmospherics that occasionally recall U2. Springsteen pulled it at the last minute, reasoning that the stories of doomed relationships — sample lyric: ''We loved each other like a disease'' — was too much like ''Tunnel of Love.''