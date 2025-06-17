Music Review: Bruce Springsteen takes seven 'Lost Albums' off the shelf for a new box set

''LA Garage Sessions '83'' captures Springsteen working virtually alone at a home in the Hollywood Hills. It was squarely in between his ''Nebraska'' and ''Born in the USA'' albums, and he seems torn between those two approaches. There are character studies here, and more lighthearted fare like ''Little Girl Like You,'' with a single man yearning to settle down. The most striking cut is ''The Klansman,'' about a boy and his racist father, yet it cries out for more development. Ultimately, Springsteen chose the right albums to release at the time.