Review: Bon Iver reflects, laments and resets on ‘SABLE,’ a short EP of indie folk

The opening line, ''I know now that I can't make good / How I wish I could go back and put me where you stood," sets the stage for a guilt-driven plea for forgiveness. Vernon is briefly joined by violist Rob Moose, but it is otherwise a back-to-basics man-and-guitar sound that would've fit well on his debut album. There's none of the falsetto that set apart ''For Emma Forever Ago,'' but the music and word mesh well as a chilling expression of an attempt to restore something.